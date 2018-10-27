Rest in Peace Todd Youth (Warzone, Murphy’s Law, Danzig)

Sad news in the NYHC scene as guitarist Todd Youth has passed away at the age of 47. Todd has played in Warzone, Agnostic Front, Murphy’s Law, Danzig, D Generation, and many other bands. I saw Todd play with Murphy’s Law back for Apple Stomp in 2013 at Irving Plaza. I think it was the first time he was back in the band in a long time. You can see those photos here. Not sure what the cause of death was but the scene lost a legend today.



The news broke on Brooklyn Vegan and other sites this morning:

Fireburn bandmate Israel Joseph I:

On the passing of my friend, and my Brother Todd Youth

There are no words to express how sad I am at the passing of my brother Todd Youth. The music he made will forever be remembered, and I’m so thankful that I was able to work with him and that we created Fireburn together. Todd and I were living separate lives doing hardcore and reggae music. We met each other in 1992 and then never spoke again until 2017. We created Fireburn within two weeks of knowing each other and finished writing two of my favorite hardcore records that I ever worked on: “Don’t stop the youth”, and “Shine”. Closed casket records signed the band and we were on our way. We had great shows and lots of people showed up to them. We toured with #GBH from England, hung out with the guys from #NegativeApproach, and got our blessings about our music and our records from the #BadBrains. I know that Todd is now resting in peace and I know that Krishna has taken his soul to a better place. He was a devout Hari Krishna and a devout human being. Todd wherever you are I hope that we will make music again one day. Life is a circle, and I know I’ll meet you again in that circle brother. We will meet again. Rest In Peace, Rest In Power, rest my brother. I am saddened that we cannot make music again together in this world, but I am happy that you are finally going home to be with Krishna that Haile Selassie has finally giving you peace and comfort my brother. One day, I too will lay down and die. This body that I ware is temporary. I will probably be alone. They’re probably be no one around me. However I know that I will join you and all of our other friends in that good place and we’ll all see each other again. I’m sorry you died Todd. I’m sorry I can’t see you again. I’m sorry I wasn’t there to help you. You are my friend and my brother and I love you. Rest in peace my brother. May your visit to our Heavenly Home be full of peace, and comfort, and closeness to Krishna. Haribo. Haile Selassie I. FIREBURN.

RIP Todd Youth. We played together in my solo band for one show in Northern California in the Redwoods a couple years ago. Very sad for your family and friends. thanks for the music Todd https://t.co/nAQL9bsbAI — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) October 27, 2018

TODD YOUTH

REST IN PEACE MY BROTHA!!!

I AM SO UPSET RIGHT NOW CAUSE YOU WERE LIVING YOUR LIFE & YOU WERE DOING YOUR THANG.

YOU ALWAYS SHOWED ME LOVE ESPECIALLY WHEN I WAS COMING UP IN THIS… https://t.co/eqIPbgGKPd — DANNY DIABLO (@DannyDiablo) October 27, 2018

So saddened to hear that @ToddYouth has passed away. I knew Todd. Talented guy who played in many great bands including one of my favorites @DGenerationRock . I also once saw him play in @myMotorhead . #RIPToddYouth . Condolences to friends and family — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) October 27, 2018