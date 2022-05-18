Saw Doctors Playing Ireland For The First Time In 5 Years

Irish legends Saw Doctors will be playing some shows after a long hiatus. They already announced some shows in the UK, with many fans wondering how come they wouldn’t announce some Ireland dates. Have no fear, the time has come for this in Ireland! They have announced they will be playing at Claremorris Town Hall, Co. Mayo on Friday July 29th. There will also be a remixed version of “To Win Just Once” from producer Mick Glossop (The Waterboys & Van Morrison) & Saw Doctors on Spotify, Amazon, iTunes etc. on Friday May 27th.



One week later The Saw Doctors will play their only UK summer show at Wickham Festival, Hampshire on Friday August 5th.

Tickets for the 900 capacity Claremorris gig will go on sale this Friday, May 20th, at 10am from http://www.ticketmaster.ie/​

The Saw Doctors will headline the Friday night at the Wickham Festival in the UK on 5th August and Day tickets are available from https://www.wickhamfestival.co.uk/line-up/friday/

Most important out of the latest news is that if all goes well, Saw Doctors will play more in Ireland, Wales, Scotland, England, Europe and the USA. I’m hoping for some US dates obviously.