The Mahones Releasing 4 New Albums This Year!

The Mahones, Celtic punk band from Canada, will be releasing not just one new album this year, but FOUR! Talk about ambitious but if there’s a band to do it, it’s them! The albums will be released every 3 months, starting with a brand new studio album, Love – Death – Redemption. That will be out in March, then an Unplugged album will be released in June. Followed by The Irish Songs in September and Punk Rock Saved My Life will be released in December. Can’t wait to hear all of the albums!



The tracklisting is below:

Love-Death-Redemption

1. I’m Alive

2. Heroes Die

3. It’s Alright

4. Death

5. My Angel

6. Love

7. Rise Up

8. Heroes

.

Produced by Finny McConnell, Whiskey Devil Records, 2018. Dedicated to the loving memory of Anne McConnell-Strong, our mother and angel.

Unplugged

1. Celtic Pride

2. Rise Again

3. Girl with Galway Eyes

4. Draggin’ the Days

5. London

6. A Little Bit of Love

7. Coctail Blue

8. Far Away

9. Will Ya Marry Me?

10. Night Train to Paris

11. 100 Bucks

12. Back Home

13. Stars (Oscar Wilde)

14. Someone Saved Me

Produced by Finny McConnell, Whiskey Devil Records, 2018. .

The Irish Songs

1. Spanish Lady (feat. Ken Casey)

2. Medley: Cruel of Turf/Pigeon on the Gate/The Battle of Aughrim

3. Paddy on the Railway (feat. Tony Duggins)

4. Star of the County Down

5. Wild Rover

6. Mahones Medley

7. Whiskey in the Jar (feat. Psycho Dave)

8. The Auld Triangle (feat. Peter Kelly)

9. Nancy Whiskey

10. The Connought Man’s Rambles/Christmas Eve Reels/Johnny’s on Fire

11. Shamrock Shore

12. The Irish Rover (feat. Mark Gilligan)

13. Brian Boru’s March

14. The Parting Glass

Produced by Finny McConnell, Whiskey Devil Records, 2018.

Punk Rock Saved My Life (Covers)

1. Alternative Ulster

2. Last One to Die

3. Makes No Sense at All

4. Teenage Kicks

5. I Wanna Be Sedated

6. Dancing in the Moonlight

7. Tin Soldiers

8. I Can Only Give You Everything

9. Goin’ Down the Bar

10. Here Comes a Regular

Produced by Finny McConnell, Whiskey Devil Records, 2018.

Be sure to follow the band on Facebook for further updates and any tour news.