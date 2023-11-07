William Elliott Whitmore Announces New Album “Silently, The Mind Breaks”

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

William Elliott Whitmore has announced a new album called Silently, The Mind Breaks, and it will be self-released on Whitmore Records on January 26th. Pre-order the album here.



He had the following to say of his new venture:

“I’m proud to be sharing this with the world through our literal mom and pop shop. I’m excited for people to hear what I’ve been working on the last few years.”

Last month, Whitmore shared the video for album track “Adaptation and Survival.”

Whitmore recently announced two legs of headline tour dates in February and in April. See all announced dates below.

WILLIAM ELLIOTT WHITMORE ON TOUR:

2/16 — Newport, KY — The Southgate House Revival (Revival Room)

2/17 — Johnson City, TN — The Down Home

2/18 — Asheville, NC — The Grey Eagle

2/20 — Tampa, FL — Hooch and Hive

2/21 — Orlando, FL — Will’s Pub

2/22 — St. Augustine, FL — Cafe Eleven

2/23 — Gainesville, FL — Loosey’s Downtown

2/24 — Decatur, GA — Eddie’s Attic

4/19 — Fargo, ND — Fargo Brewing Co

4/20 — St Paul, MN — Turf Club

4/23 — Madison, WI — High Noon Saloon

4/25 — St. Louis, MO — Off Broadway

4/26 — Kansas City, MO — RecordBar

4/27— Omaha,NE — Reverb Lounge