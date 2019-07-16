ReadJunk Podcast – Travis Nelson (Hub City Stompers)

Episode 42 of the ReadJunk Podcast is with Travis Nelson, a.k.a. Rev. Sinister of Hub City Stompers, formerly of Inspecter 7.



We talk about the upcoming Radicsfest show at Gramercy Theatre on July 19th, Hub City Stompers west coast tour, City Gardens, Travis’s introduction to ska and punk, Inspecter 7, Hub City Stompers, how I7 got their cover of “One Step Beyond” in the Wolf of Wall Street and a lot more! Check it out!

Be sure to subscribe and download the episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart Radio, Stitcher or wherever else you can get podcasts. Spread the word about the podcast and site. Also, follow ReadJunk on social media as well and visit readjunk.com or news and all that stuff.