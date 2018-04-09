Booze & Glory (Feat. Vespa & The Londonians) – “The Reggae Sessions Vol. 1”

Record Label: Pirate Press Records

Genre: Reggae/Ska

Band Link: BoozeandGlory.com

For those of you that know of Booze & Glory’s, you may be wondering what the hell is going on with the Trojan Records style album cover. Well…the band has a love of Jamaican music and have decided to do something about it.



“The Reggae Sessions Vol. 1” is (hopefully) the first of an ongoing series in which Booze & Glory transform their songs into Jamaican versions that sound like they’re straight from Studio 1.

While you would never expect Booze & Glory songs to work out well as reggae, rocksteady or ska tracks amazingly they fit the mold perfectly. With the chief songwriters of the band having loved Jamaican music their entire lives and with teaming up with some experts in the genre with Vespa and the Londonians they make these songs sound like they were originally reggae and ska songs in the first place.

“London Skinhead Crew” has a Prince Buster ska sound and is complete with a steady traditional ska beat. “Only Fools Get Caught” slows things down slightly with a large and full horn sound and reggae beat throughout. “Leave the Kids Alone” leads with the reggae guitar that sounds as if it’s straight from Bob Marley’s “Burnin’ Album” and drives things home with a strong reggae bassline.

Only three songs deep, “The Reggae Sessions Vol. 1” whets your appetite and puts a smile on your face with the unique metamorphosis of this handful of Booze & Glory songs. I’m definitely hooked and am looking forward to future volumes in this series.

Bottom Line: Punk goes Jamaican as Booze & Glory transforms their own songs into solid gold Trojan Records-era versions.

Notable Tracks: London Skinhead Crew, Only Fools Get Caught, Leave the Kids Alone

