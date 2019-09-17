DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fourth Season (Blu-Ray + Digital)

Starring: Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Jes Macallan, Matt Ryan, Adam Tsekhman, Courtney Ford

Created By: Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Phil Klemmer

Written By: Various

Studio: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Buy On Amazon

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment provided me with a free copy of this Blu-ray set that I reviewed in this post. The opinions I share are my own.

The theme for this season of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” is magic. From unicorns and Fairy Godmothers to demons and shapeshifting punk rockers, season 4 is a wild and wacky ride for these “Arrowverse” castaways.



“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” has been many things in its four season run. At times it tried to be hard- edge science fiction, while other times it would try to mimic shows like the “Arrow” and “The Flash” with an off-putting balance of seriousness and campiness. Sometimes it was fun and wacky while other times it was downright cringeworthy. This season was much like what was mentioned in the previous sentence. Episodes like the season opener “The Virgin Gary” found the team of time traveling castaways landing at the original Woodstock festival only to encounter a heart-eating unicorn that bites off one of the team buffoon Gary’s nipples before being sucked through a portal to Hell. The missing nipple is an important part of the later parts of the season’s story twist. Ugh…

Other episodes embrace the weird and wacky and make for the best episodes of the season. In “Tagumo Attacks!!!” the team travels to 1950s Tokyo in order to investigate a time fugitive. In a straight up homage to the early Godzilla films, the team must stop a giant octopus from ravaging the city. The monster was brought to life by the imagination of a disparate filmmaker and a magical book that brings fiction to reality. “Legends of To-Meow Meow” is a fun romp through alternate futures that finds various versions of the Legends forming for unlikely reasons after past hiccups in the timeline. With names like the Sirens of Space-Time and the Custodians of the Chronology the Legends are back in business with the cringe-worthy stuff that they seem to be good (bad) at.

This season of “Legends” added a couple of new team members to the roster with Charlie as well as Matt Ryan reprising his role as John Constantine. Charlie is the victim of a case of bad writing but also of the fans wanting Maisie Richardson-Sellers to return after her role as Amiya supposedly ended her stint on the show. As you already know, Matt Ryan reprised his role from the excellent but short-lived “Constantine” show on NBC a few seasons ago on “Arrow” and has made a few cameos on “Legends” in the past. Constantine is now a full-time member of the Legends of Tomorrow and plays prominently in the overarching story of magic creatures, spells and curses and fairy tales. While it is fine and dandy to see Matt Ryan back doing a character that he does best, he is extremely underused, severely underpowered and is a far cry from the borderline anti-hero warlock that we saw during his single season on NBC.

While he may have been underutilized this season, he did star prominently in one of the best and saddest episode of the season titled “Hell No, Dolly!”. In this episode we learn of the one time and one person that made John happy to the point of giving up his career as a master of the dark arts. He and his lover Desmond wind up in the sights of a demon lord named Neron who attached himself to Desmond and tried to send John to Hell. Having no choice, John fought against Neron and, as the only means to defeating him, sent both he and Desmond to Hell together. John tries going back in time to stop himself from meeting Desmond and in doing so causes all kinds of time chaos and we get to see a piece of John that we never expected. The rest of the episode bounced around from serial killer dolls to a mystical werewolf like creature but Constantine was definitely the star of this episode.

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” has a had a rough and tumultuous beginning with some long stints of nearly unwatchable episodes but as the cast and writers began to find their way with their storytelling and as they start to wrap their heads around their characters and the long seasons of the CW shows, although this season of “Legends” was only 16 episodes, the show has a chance to make its’ strange and unique mark on the “Arrowverse”. For whatever reason, “Legends” decided to skip the annual crossover with the most likely team to be part of “Elseworlds”, they still managed to do their own alternate timeline story and save the universe from creatures of awe and wonderment. I still find the show hard to watch at times, but that’s of no fault of the cast themselves…except for you Nate Heywood/Nick Zano. You can just go away for good, please.

Features:

• 2 All-New Featurettes: “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 Post Production Theater” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Legendary Storytelling

• Unaired Scenes

• Gag Reel

Audio:

DTS-HD Master Audio English 5.1

English SDH, French and Spanish Subtitles

Video:

1080p High Definition 16×9 1.78:1

Bottom Line: Season 4 of “Legends” was definitely full of hit-or-miss episodes but the latter half of the season showed improvement. There were a few stand-out episodes like “Hell No, Dolly!” and “Tagumo Attacks!!!” but even those episodes had some awful subplots and over-the-top nonsense but if you’re looking for an weirdly odd departure from the other “Arrowverse” shows, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” could scratch that itch. For me, that itch usually turns into a rash though.

Running Time: 677 Mins

Rating: Not Rated

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: