Supergirl: The Complete Fifth Season (Blu-Ray + Digital)

Starring: Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, Jeremy Jordan, David Harewood, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Andrea Brooks, Nicole Maines, Sam Witwer, Jon Cryer

Created By: Ali Adler, Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg

Written By: Various

Studio: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment provided me with a free copy of this Blu-ray set that I reviewed in this post. The opinions I share are my own.

After the defeat of the Children of Liberty and their war on aliens, Season 5 of “Supergirl” tries to pick up the pieces of the aftermath. With a new look and a new costume, what lies ahead for the Girl of Steel?

Lex Luthor is dead…killed by his own sister Lena Luthor, who now knows Supergirl’s secret identity, Jimmy Olsen has left the National City, CatCo Worldwide Media has a new owner with some dangerous new technology, Mr. Mxyzptlk pays a surprising visit with an offer Kara can’t refuse, a Crisis looms on the horizon and…Lex Luthor comes back to life! Whew!!!

In comparison to season 4, season 5 is not as straightforward and focused. It’s somewhat of a jumbled mess and part of that is due to the global pandemic that but the world on hold. As with the other CW shows, this worked slightly to their advantage. The big crossover this year was the seminal comic book crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and this provided a hard split with what the writers and producers could do with this season. Before “Crisis”, the show bounced around villain-wise with the return of Samantha Arias/Reign as the new owner of CatCo and her Obsidian technology, the ever-present Leviathan and Lena Luthor who now despises Kara/Supergirl because she didn’t trust her with her secret identity. After “Crisis” Lex was back and seemed to tie everything together nicely in a shortened latter half of the season.

Speaking of Lex Luthor, not only did he shine during “Crisis” as a nearly perfect portrayal of the modern era comic book version, but he took over as the star of the show afterwards. Having set himself up as the good guy and the hero of Earth 1 post-Crisis, he took over the D.E.O. causing a ripple effect of everyone involved in the organization. This found the heroes shuffling to find themselves in a world torn asunder. The controlled chaos made the remainder of the season fun and exciting as everything eventually came together for an exciting season finale.

While season 5 wasn’t as fluent as the previous season and outside of the absolutely outstanding “Crisis” crossover, there was some great stand out episodes. The return of Mr. Mxyzptlk gave Kara an interesting view into how the world would be if she never existed or sacrificed herself instead of others in a very “A Christmas Carol” way. “Reality Bytes” was a great standout episode that allowed Nia to shine and show some added depth to her character as one of her transgender friends is assaulted by a transphobe who has been hurting transgender woman in order to get Dreamer to retire. To see Nia get to the point of no return until Kara stopped her with a rousing speech was shocking but understandable in todays’ world. I think this will affect Nia for years to come and add an edge to Dreamer. And the season finale aptly titled “Immortal Kombat” with the “K”, has Kara and Lena thankfully reconciling in order to take out Lex and Leviathan and Brainiac nearly sacrifices himself in the process. Supergirl gives another rousing speech to help people escape from the Obsidian virtual reality experience before they expire thanks to Leviathan once again and we totally get a teaser for evil alien robots for the villains for season 6.

Even with the slight missteps and confusing and dull opening to the first half of the season, “Supergirl” picks up when Lex Luthor is given the spotlight to act the hero while trying to destroy the world. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” did what it needed to do to shake things up and streamline the multiverse all while providing the opportunities to bring back old friends and foes. While the “Flash” certainly gained some traction in the right direction this season, “Supergirl” is still the undisputed CWverse champion. Things were abruptly cut short during the end of this season but I think that the groundwork has been established for a fun and interesting sixth season.

Features:

• Includes Limited Edition Bonus Disc containing all 5 DC Crossover episodes + Bonus Content of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”

• The Best of “DC TV’s” Comic-Con Panels San Diego 2019

• Deleted Scenes

• Gag Reel

Audio:

DTS-HD Master Audio English 5.1

English SDH Subtitles

Video:

1080p High Definition 16×9 1.78:1

Bottom Line: Due to COVID-19, the work schedule and episode count was jumbled but thanks to the giant crossover in the middle of the season, season 5 felt more like the comic books with three different issues/acts over the course of the season and this worked in their favor. Lex Luthor stole the show in the second half of the season and hopefully he has a larger role to play in season 6.

Running Time: 804 Mins

Rating: Not Rated

