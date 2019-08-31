Corrosion of Conformity @ Fete Music Hall, Providence, RI

Opening Bands: Crowbar, Quaker City Night Hawks

Only my second show of the year, I figured what better way to get back into the swing of things with 2 of the souths heaviest bands of all time? Corrosion of Conformity didn’t come alone, bringing New Orleans juggernauts Crowbar with them as well as Quaker City Nigh Hawks and Lo-Pan as well.



The arcade attached to the bar was sadly closed so I ventured in early to catch the Hard Rock/Stoner Rock stylings on Columbus Ohio’s Lo-Pan. Unlike most stoner bands they didn’t resort to droney sounding tunings and a lot of the material represented here on this night had more of a hard rock vibe to it with some tasteful vocals from singer Jeff Martin. Up next was Quaker City Night Hawks from Fort Worth, Texas. They had a friendly Texas style rock sound that could easily appease any pallet of fan, including non metal fans. Very Blues and almost like an old ZZ Top driven sound.

Next up was my reason for rolling down town, New Orleans’ Crowbar. I’ve followed the band for many years and their way of playing heavy yet melodically crushing music always falls just right in the ear drums. They say the tone is in the hands, well if that’s true Kirk Windstien’s guitar tone was just as equally thick and juicy as you’d hear on any Crowbar record. They played a set chock full of hits like “All I Had(I Gave),” “Planets Collide,” “Walk With Knowledge Wisely” and of course many fans favorite “The Cemetary Angels.”

And of course closing out the evening, the legendary Corrosion of Conformity. This time Pepper Keenan fronts the band and goes through all the hits like “Vote With a Bullet,” “Albatross,” “Wiseblood” and “Clean My Wounds” really showing a great powerful selection of the band’s legendary catalog. Although the earlier crossover catalog was not represented, the set was still masterfully handled and sounded great.

Really glad I checked out the show that had a great diverse bill that blended both rock and metal greatly. I’d recommend any of those bands if they were rolling through town.