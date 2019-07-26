Radicsfest 2019 @ Gramercy Theatre, NYC (Review #2)

Bands: Pilfers, Mephiskapheles, Spring Heeled Jack, Hub City Stompers, Rude Boy George, Sgt. Scagnetti

Date: July 19th 2019

It’s been some time since I was able to see a ska show and of this magnitude. I haven’t seen some of these bands in 20 years! Not to mention the show was put on for a great cause in support of the late Roy Radics. It was definitely great to catch up with some old friends and be able to take pictures the whole night.



Pilfers, Mephiskapheles, Spring Heeled Jack, Hub City Stompers, Rude Boy George and Sgt Scagnetti played the show at the Gramercy Theatre. On what seemed like a billion degrees outside and inside, the show had a good turnout and was a fantastic night had by all. Let’s do this every year, shall we?

Capturing the show with this many bands had it’s challenges. The heat, haze, humidity and just endurance of it all made it fun and kept you on your toes the whole night.

On to the photos!

Sgt. Scagnetti

Rude Boy George

Hub City Stompers

Spring Heeled Jack

Mephiskapheles

Pilfers