The Descendents Release Music Video for “Without Love”
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 18th, 2017
The Descendents released another new music video, this time for the track “Without Love” off their 2016 album Hypercaffium Spazzinate.
Partially animated—and co-starring the classic Milo cartoon—“Without Love” captures moments from Descendents’ kinetic live show. The video also features behind-the-scenes footage from the band’s recent tours, complete with backstage badminton.
“Without Love” is the first proper video from Hypercaffium Spazzinate, which was released in July 2016. The heavy-hearted but anthemic song was mainly written by drummer Bill Stevenson, with its lyrics alluding to some major health troubles he suffered years ago.
Featuring Stevenson along with bassist Karl Alvarez, vocalist Milo Aukerman, and guitarist Stephen Egerton, Descendents formed in 1978. After delivering their iconic full-length debut—1982’s Milo Goes to College—the band released five more studio albums before going on an extended hiatus. In 2013, Descendents’ complete story was chronicled in the acclaimed feature-length documentary Filmage.
Earlier this year, Descendents embarked on a headline tour of North America. Tickets are on sale now, with dates scheduled through the end of 2017.
Tour Dates:
7/21 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
7/22 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
8/4 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore
8/5 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
8/24 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
8/27 Garden City, ID Revolution Center
9/7 Montreal, QC Metropolis
9/8 Toronto, ON Rebel
9/10 Providence, RI Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel
9/22 Houston, TX House of Blues
9/23 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/6 St. Louis, MO The Pageant
10/7 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre
10/20 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues
10/21 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
11/3 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater
11/4 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live!
11/17 Cleveland, OH House of Blues
11/18 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live
12/1 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live!
12/2 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
12/15 Tempe, AZ The Marquee
12/16 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl