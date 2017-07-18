The Descendents Release Music Video for “Without Love”

The Descendents released another new music video, this time for the track “Without Love” off their 2016 album Hypercaffium Spazzinate.



Partially animated—and co-starring the classic Milo cartoon—“Without Love” captures moments from Descendents’ kinetic live show. The video also features behind-the-scenes footage from the band’s recent tours, complete with backstage badminton.

“Without Love” is the first proper video from Hypercaffium Spazzinate, which was released in July 2016. The heavy-hearted but anthemic song was mainly written by drummer Bill Stevenson, with its lyrics alluding to some major health troubles he suffered years ago.

Featuring Stevenson along with bassist Karl Alvarez, vocalist Milo Aukerman, and guitarist Stephen Egerton, Descendents formed in 1978. After delivering their iconic full-length debut—1982’s Milo Goes to College—the band released five more studio albums before going on an extended hiatus. In 2013, Descendents’ complete story was chronicled in the acclaimed feature-length documentary Filmage.

Earlier this year, Descendents embarked on a headline tour of North America. Tickets are on sale now, with dates scheduled through the end of 2017.