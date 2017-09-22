Walk The Moon Release Yet Another Catchy Tune With “One Foot”

Walk The Moon blew up last album with their hit song “Shut Up And Dance.” Their entire album was fun, if you’re into that sort of music. I consider them guilty pleasure type of music and enjoy their stuff so I wore out their last album. Thankfully, they are back with some new music and the first song off their new album is “One Foot.” I like it and looking forward to hearing more music from them.



Besides the music video, the song is available on iTunes, Spotify and all those jazzy places.