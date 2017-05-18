Watch Lee Fields & The Expressions’ Music Video For “Make The World”

You’re telling me Lee Field & The Expressions made a music video during the “Not My President” protest up at Columbus Circle at I didn’t see it! Lee Fields filmed a music video for the track “Make The World” in NYC back on President’s Day.



He recently released Special Night on Big Crown Records and the video premiered at Paste this week along with a few thoughts from Lee on how the inspiration for the song and clip came to him in a dream.

The track’s refrain (‘We can make the world better’) serves as a cautionary tale about the health of the planet and the Kate Cunningham directed video shares the vibe as it was filmed during President’s Day protests in NYC.

“The world was designed to last indefinitely,” says Fields. “And we’re the only living species on Earth who can alter that process. I’m hoping this song has a chain reaction, helps somebody put into action whatever contribution they can to change what the world is going through.”

Lee Fields will be performing in Beach Haven, NJ at Hop Sauce Festival on June 3rd and then in Staten Island, NY at St George Theatre on June 22nd. He will then embark on a tour in Europe:

Lee Fields & The Expressions Tour Dates:

Jun 03 – Beach Haven, NJ – Hop Sauce Festival

Jun 06 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Niceto Club

Jun 07 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Oi Casa Grande

Jun 08 – Sao Paolo, Brazil – Cine Joia

Jun 15 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre

Jun 16 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Atrium

Jun 17 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Live Oak Festival

Jun 22 – Staten Island, NY – St George Theatre

Jul 01 – Glynde Place, UK – Love Supreme Festival

Jul 02 – Cardiff, UK – The Globe

Jul 04 – Bristol, UK – Colston Hall

Jul 05 – London, UK – Troxy

Jul 07 – Oxfordshire, UK – Cornbury Festival

Jul 08 – Birmingham, UK – Mostly Jazz Funk & Soul Festival

Jul 10 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

Jul 11 – Dublin, Ireland – The Sugar Club

Jul 13 – Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival

Jul 14 – Aix-les-Bains, France – Musilac Festival

Jul 16 – Kassel, Germany – Kulturzelt Kassel

Jul 17 – Essen, Germany – Zeche Carl

Jul 22 – Lyon, France – Les Nuits de Fourvieres Festival

Jul 23 – Perpignan, France – Live au Campo!

Jul 27 – La Roche Sur Yon, France – R Pop

Jul 28 – Saint-Nazaire, France – Les Escales Festival

Jul 29 – Mundaka, Spain – Mundaka Festival

Aug 04 – Telluride, CO – Telluride Jazz Fest

Aug 13 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands Music Festival

Sep 08 – Raleigh, NC – Hopscotch Festival

Oct 28 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks

Oct 29 – Basel, Switzerland – Kaserne

Nov 02 – Munchen, Germany – Freiheiz

Nov 05 – Koln, Germany – Burgerhaus Stollwerck

Nov 06 – Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachtof

Nov 07 – Berlin, Germany – Festsaal Kreuzberg