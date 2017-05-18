Watch Lee Fields & The Expressions’ Music Video For “Make The World”
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on May 18th, 2017
You’re telling me Lee Field & The Expressions made a music video during the “Not My President” protest up at Columbus Circle at I didn’t see it! Lee Fields filmed a music video for the track “Make The World” in NYC back on President’s Day.
He recently released Special Night on Big Crown Records and the video premiered at Paste this week along with a few thoughts from Lee on how the inspiration for the song and clip came to him in a dream.
The track’s refrain (‘We can make the world better’) serves as a cautionary tale about the health of the planet and the Kate Cunningham directed video shares the vibe as it was filmed during President’s Day protests in NYC.
“The world was designed to last indefinitely,” says Fields. “And we’re the only living species on Earth who can alter that process. I’m hoping this song has a chain reaction, helps somebody put into action whatever contribution they can to change what the world is going through.”
Lee Fields will be performing in Beach Haven, NJ at Hop Sauce Festival on June 3rd and then in Staten Island, NY at St George Theatre on June 22nd. He will then embark on a tour in Europe:
Lee Fields & The Expressions Tour Dates:
Jun 03 – Beach Haven, NJ – Hop Sauce Festival
Jun 06 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Niceto Club
Jun 07 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Oi Casa Grande
Jun 08 – Sao Paolo, Brazil – Cine Joia
Jun 15 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre
Jun 16 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Atrium
Jun 17 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Live Oak Festival
Jun 22 – Staten Island, NY – St George Theatre
Jul 01 – Glynde Place, UK – Love Supreme Festival
Jul 02 – Cardiff, UK – The Globe
Jul 04 – Bristol, UK – Colston Hall
Jul 05 – London, UK – Troxy
Jul 07 – Oxfordshire, UK – Cornbury Festival
Jul 08 – Birmingham, UK – Mostly Jazz Funk & Soul Festival
Jul 10 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
Jul 11 – Dublin, Ireland – The Sugar Club
Jul 13 – Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival
Jul 14 – Aix-les-Bains, France – Musilac Festival
Jul 16 – Kassel, Germany – Kulturzelt Kassel
Jul 17 – Essen, Germany – Zeche Carl
Jul 22 – Lyon, France – Les Nuits de Fourvieres Festival
Jul 23 – Perpignan, France – Live au Campo!
Jul 27 – La Roche Sur Yon, France – R Pop
Jul 28 – Saint-Nazaire, France – Les Escales Festival
Jul 29 – Mundaka, Spain – Mundaka Festival
Aug 04 – Telluride, CO – Telluride Jazz Fest
Aug 13 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands Music Festival
Sep 08 – Raleigh, NC – Hopscotch Festival
Oct 28 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks
Oct 29 – Basel, Switzerland – Kaserne
Nov 02 – Munchen, Germany – Freiheiz
Nov 05 – Koln, Germany – Burgerhaus Stollwerck
Nov 06 – Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachtof
Nov 07 – Berlin, Germany – Festsaal Kreuzberg