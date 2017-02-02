Flatfoot 56 Releasing New Album on Sailor’s Grave Records

Celtic punk band Flatfoot 56 has partnered with Sailor’s Grave Records to release their 7th studio album, Odd Boat, on April 28th. This will be their first album in 5 years, since the release of Toil in the fall of 2012.



Tobin Bawinkel of the band commented on the news:

“Flatfoot 56 is excited to be partnering with Andy King and the Sailors Grave team for the release of our new album “Odd Boat”. Andy and Duane have been friends of ours for many years and have always been a source of encouragement through the ups and downs of touring band life. These are salt of the earth guys that have loved and supported punk and hardcore for a very long time. They do it because they love it. We are honored to be working with them on the distribution and promotion side of this release.”

The label also commented:

“We at Sailor’s Grave Records have been avid fans of Flatfoot 56 for over a decade now. We’ve always been moved by the hardcore tinged celtic punk they consistently deliver with heart, sweat, and toil. We are honored to partner with the band to help deliver the next chapter of their legacy to the world with the release of ‘Odd boat’

Odd Boat was produced by Matt Allison at Atlas studios in Chicago and features 12 songs that blend the band’s unique blend of traditional Irish folk music and surging punk rock.

2017 will be a busy year for Flatfoot 56. Fans can catch band on tour all spring, which will include album release shows, a tour with Larry and His Flask and a voyage on Flogging Molly’s “Salty Dog Cruise.” Dates are listed below.

Tour Dates:

March 4 – Chicago, IL – Reggies Rock Club (Album Release Show)

March 5 – Fort Wayne, IN – Brass Rail (Album Release Show)

March 6 – Nashville, TN – The End (Album Release Show)

March 7 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl (Album Release Show)

March 8 – Atlantic Beach, FL – Fly’s Tie Irish Pub (Album Release Show)

March 9 – Miami, FL – Churchill’s Pub (Album Release Show)

March 10 – Salty Dog Cruise

March 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Milestone (Album Release Show)

March 15 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar (Album Release Show)

Apr 4 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon Lounge

Apr 5 – Salem, OR – Grand Theatre (w/Larry and His Flask)

Apr 6 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post (w/Larry and His Flask)

Apr 7 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Club (w/Larry and His Flask)

Apr 8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo (w/Larry and His Flask)

Apr 10 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar (w/Larry and His Flask)

Apr 11 – Tempe, AZ – Yucca Tap Room (w/Larry and His Flask)

Apr 13 – Fort Collins, CO – Hodi’s Half Note (w/Larry and His Flask)

Apr 14 – Steamboat Springs, CO – Schmiggity’s (w/Larry and His Flask)

Apr 15 – Denver, CO – The Marquis Theatre (w/Larry and His Flask)

Apr 16 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep (w/Larry and His Flask)

Apr 18 – Omaha, NE – Lookout Lounge