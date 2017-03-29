Punk Rock Bowling 2017 Announces Asbury Park Club Shows
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Mar 29th, 2017
Punk Rock Bowling already announces it’s eclectic lineup for June 10th and 11th, but on June 9th & 10th there will be club shows happening in Asbury Park, NJ. Honestly, wish some of these bands were playing the actual festival instead of the club shows. Chuck Ragan, Joe Jack Talcum, Conflict, Sick of it All, Street Dogs, The Dwarves are some of the bands & artist playing the club shows. More details below.
Punk Rock Bowling has expanded the event with a slew of club shows! Included in this year’s coveted lineup are punk stalwarts, The Dwarves, post-hardcore hero troubadour Chuck Ragan, and UK’s anarcho punx, Conflict. Additionally, Punk Rock Bowling is honored to host the Street Dogs, Giuda from Italy and New York hardcore legends, Sick Of It All; who will close out the Saturday night festivities. The club shows will take place on Friday and Saturday nights. The main festival stage and Stone Pony club shows are all ages.
Friday June 9th
Stone Pony /Doors 8 pm
Conflict
The Dwarves
Stigma
Wyldlife
Friday June 9th
House of Independents / Doors 9 pm
Chuck Ragan (Hot Water Music)
Joe Jack Talcum (Dead Milkmen)
Jared Hart (The Scandals)
Friday June 10th
Stone Pony / Doors 10 pm
Sick Of It All
Street Dogs
Giuda