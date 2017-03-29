Punk Rock Bowling 2017 Announces Asbury Park Club Shows

Punk Rock Bowling already announces it’s eclectic lineup for June 10th and 11th, but on June 9th & 10th there will be club shows happening in Asbury Park, NJ. Honestly, wish some of these bands were playing the actual festival instead of the club shows. Chuck Ragan, Joe Jack Talcum, Conflict, Sick of it All, Street Dogs, The Dwarves are some of the bands & artist playing the club shows. More details below.



Punk Rock Bowling has expanded the event with a slew of club shows! Included in this year’s coveted lineup are punk stalwarts, The Dwarves, post-hardcore hero troubadour Chuck Ragan, and UK’s anarcho punx, Conflict. Additionally, Punk Rock Bowling is honored to host the Street Dogs, Giuda from Italy and New York hardcore legends, Sick Of It All; who will close out the Saturday night festivities. The club shows will take place on Friday and Saturday nights. The main festival stage and Stone Pony club shows are all ages. Tickets for each event are on sale at punkrockbowling.com

For more information, visit www.punkrockbowling.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates and news.

Friday June 9th

Stone Pony /Doors 8 pm

Conflict

The Dwarves

Stigma

Wyldlife

Friday June 9th

House of Independents / Doors 9 pm

Chuck Ragan (Hot Water Music)

Joe Jack Talcum (Dead Milkmen)

Jared Hart (The Scandals)

Friday June 10th

Stone Pony / Doors 10 pm

Sick Of It All

Street Dogs

Giuda