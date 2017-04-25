Reel Big Fish Announce The Beer Run Tour

Reel Big Fish have announced a new Summer tour where they will be playing with The Queers, The Expendables and Tunnel Vision. Tickets go on sale Friday the 28th. The tour will be stopping at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park on June 25th and then Paramount in Huntington, NY on June 27th.



Tour Dates:

6/9/17 – Destin, FL – Club L.A.

6/10/17 – Cape Canaveral, FL – The Port – Exploration Tower (Outdoors)****

6/11/17 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution****

6/12/17 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre (Outdoors)****

6/14/17 – Knoxville, TN – The International

6/15/17 – Greensboro, NC – Arizona Pete’s

6/16/17 – Wilmington, NC – The Throne Theater

6/17/17 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring****

6/18/17 – Ocean City, MD – Seacrets Nite Club

6/20/17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia****

6/21/17 – Westerly, RI – Paddy’s Beach Club (Outdoors)****

6/22/17 – Hampton Beach, NH – Bernie’s Beach Bar (Outdoors)****

6/24/17 – Hartford, CT – Webster Theater****

6/25/17 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

6/27/17 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount****

6/29/17 – Portland, ME – Aura****

6/30/17 – Buffalo, NY – Woods at Bear Creek (Outdoors)****

7/1/17 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

7/3/17 – Des Moines, IA – Simon Estes Amphitheater (Outdoors)****

7/6/17 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theatre

7/7/17 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live!****

7/8/17 – Corpus Christi, TX – The Pavilion @ Concrete Street (Outdoors)****

7/9/17 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall****

7/11/17 – Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep****

7/12/17 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater****

7/13/17 – Billings, MT – Zoo Montana (Outdoors)****

7/14/17 – Helena, MT – Lewis and Clark Brewery Annex (Outdoors)****

7/15/17 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House****

7/16/17 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

7/18/17 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst****

7/19/17 – Fresno, CA – Woodward Park Rotary Amphitheater (Outdoors)****

7/21/17 – Anaheim, CA – Out of the Park – Ska-Mic Con (Outdoors)

****Some markets will be participating in an experiential beer festival, with local breweries, tastings, lectures and more!