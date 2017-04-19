Ten Foot Pole Releasing New Album “Setlist” on May 26th

Photo by Denise Borders

Ten Foot Pole will be releasing their new album Setlist, out on May 26th via Cyber Tracks. The new album will include new recordings of 11 previously released songs, plus two new songs. On May 5th, you can pre-order the new album at Cyber Tracks.



Vocalist Dennis Jagard commented about the new album:

“We are excited to have fresh new recordings of our favorite old TFP songs, plus a couple of new ones, to introduce modern Ten Foot Pole to our friends, old and new.”

For their first album in over a decade, Ten Foot Pole knew they wanted to give back to their fans after years of their loyalty. Produced and mixed by Kyle Black (New Found Glory, Strung Out), the 13 tracks featured on Setlist pay homage to the legendary California punk scene – a journey through the eyes of a band who has toured relentlessly on three continents, performing with the likes of NOFX, The Offspring, and Rancid, to name a few. Longtime fans can note the quality of the album simply through the crisp guitar licks and definition in Jagard’s voice.

The new songs, “Scars” and “I Don’t Want To Go” suggest that the years have injected a maturity to the lyrics and complexity to the music, without losing the passion of being an underground act. The new Ten Foot Pole is still as aggressive, urgent and personal as ever, a true testament to the timelessness of American punk rock.

Track Listing:

1. Scars

2. My Wall

3. John

4. I Don’t Want To Go

5. Kicked Out Of Kindergarten

6. The Getaway

7. What You Want

8. Never Look Back

9. Nova Scotia

10. Closer to Grey

11. Plastic

12. ADD

13. Old Man (Acoustic)