ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (January 2022)

It’s a new year, new month and it’s time for some new music to listen to. Here’s the ReadJunk Playlist for the month of January 2022, featuring new, unreleased, and rare stuff that was released this month and some from last month. This playlist features music from Ghost, Hot Water Music, Stereophonics, Bad Suns, The Weeknd, Lee Fields, VHS Collection, Spitfires, Chris DeMakes, Dani Radic, The Inevitables and loads more.



You can listen to the playlist below or listen on Spotify, if you want. Yeah, I know, I know. Everyone hates it (even more now). While I think Joe Rogan is an idiot, I think the bigger problem is that the people listening to him or his guests spouting off nonsense. People eat up that crap and it just spirals. Spotify can definitely do more to put up warnings and such about misinformation, but will his base even give a shit? I suppose I could use Apple Music and pay for that, which might be an option. Tidal? I don’t know anything about it. I love making playlists so if there’s something better out there, I’ll choose that but for now, I’m still using Spotify. All these streaming platforms don’t pay bands and artists what they are worth but I’m sorry, I like Spotify despite its many problems. Think of it this way, if Spotify is the problem then every cable provider needs to remove Fox News just as much as his podcast. Anyway, I’ll get off my soapbox. Here’s some new music if you want to listen to it or not.

Playlist:

1. Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine

2. HammerFall – Venerate Me

3. Meshuggah – The Abysmal Eye

4. Ignite – On the Ropes

5. Hot Water Music – Collect Your Things and Run

6. Stereophonics – Forever

7. Band of Horses – Lights

8. Joywave – Buy American

9. Bad Suns – Life Was Easier When I Only Cared About Me

10. Sea Girls – Sleeping With You

11. Johnny Marr – Night and Day

12. Bloc Party – The Girls Are Fighting

13. White Lies – Am I Really Going To Die

14. Franz Ferdinand – Curious

15. The Weeknd – Sacrifice

16. Lee Fields – Ordinary Lives

17. The Dip – When You Lose Someone

18. Thee Sacred Souls – Trade of Hearts

19. Eli “Paperboy” Reed – Mama Tried

20. Tears For Fears – Break The Man

21. Matt Berry, Emma Noble – Beatmaker

22. Muse – Won’t Stand Down

23. The Wombats – Ready For The High

24. VHS Collection – Survive

25. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone: Part 1 (Demo)

26. The Spitfires – Save Me

27. Levellers – Hope Street – Lockdown Sessions

28. The Rumjacks – Bounding Main

29. Paddy Murphy – An Icecold Pint and Another One

30. The Irish Rovers – The Wellerman

31. The Roughneck Riot – Don’t Count Me Out

32. The Narrowbacks – Waxie’s Dargle / The Mountain Dew

33. Sea Power – Green Goddess

34. The Dickies – I Want to Hold Your Hand

35. Charger – Rolling Through The Night

36. Chris DeMakes – Two Minutes to Bus Call

37. Radkey – Games (Tonight)

38. The Drowns – Know Who You Are

39. Frank Turner – A Wave Across A Bay

40. Gregor Barnett – The First Dead Body I Ever Saw

41. Dani Radic – Keep Going

42. Rhoda Dakar – The Man Who Sold The World

43. The Soul Chance, Wesley Bright – Goodbye

44. Stand High Patrol, Joe Yorke – Midnight Stories

45. Bushman – Next to Me

46. Phyllisia Ross, Ky-Mani Marley – Kenbe La Riddim

47. Matisyahu, Salt Cathedral – Keep Coming Back for More (feat. Salt Cathedral)

48. Bumpin Uglies, SOJA – Slow Burn (with Jacob Hemphill of SOJA)

49. Luciano, Andy Livingston, Mark Topsecret – Reach Out

50. Th3rd Coast Roots, The Elovaters – Have You Ever

51. Beirut – Fyodor Dormant

52. Jade Tremba, Dunia Best, Rude Girl Revue – Love The Way You Dub

53. The Inevitables – Florida Moon

54. Flying Raccoon Suit – Tell Another One

55. Jethro Tull – The Zealot Gene

56. Richard Ashcroft, Liam Gallagher – C’mon People (We’re Making It Now) [Don’t Stop Now Mix] [feat. Liam Gallagher] – Edit

57. Old Crow Medicine Show, Molly Tuttle – Bombs Away

58. Noah Guthrie – Things to Fix

59. Me and Reas, Austin Lucas – Confessions

60. Luke Winslow-King – Slow Sunday June

61. JD McPherson – Just Around The Corner

62. Booze & Glory – Raising The Roof

63. Drug Church – World Impact

64. Billy Talent – Judged

65. The Dollyrots – Too Fun for My Health

66. The Homeless Gospel Choir – Harrisburg Shoes

67. Break Anchor – Drift Away

68. Head Smashed, Sum 41, Bad Religion, ITCHY – Inflame the Light

69. Knuckle Puck – Gasoline

70. Sprints – Little Fix

71. The Vices – Strange Again

72. Seablite – Ink Bleeds

73. The Haunted Youth – Gone – Single Edit

74. Bastille – Shut Off The Lights

75. Aloe Blacc – Singularity

76. Dissidente – Corvid

77. The Reggister’s – How Deep is Your Love

78. The Abruptors – Understand

79. Placebo – Try Better Next Time

80. Beach House – Only You Know

81. Blossoms – Ribbon Around The Bomb

82. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Corners Pressed

83. The Kooks – Connection

84. Gizmo Varillas – A New Dawn

85. Gentleman’s Dub Club, Gardna – Night Shift – GDC Remix

86. Bobby Hustle, Costa Rebel – Party Mode

87. Sizzla – Too Greedy

88. Maoli, Morgan Heritage – Midnight Hour

89. Katastro – Sugar Pills

90. Henry Nowhere – Supposed To Be

91. Brendan Clemente, Johnny Cosmic – Later In June (prod. Johnny Cosmic)

92. Warpaint – Champion

93. Lauren King, Chris Trapper, Gurf Morlix – Sweet Louise

94. COIN – Cutie

95. TEEN BLUSH – Turning

96. Sylvie Kreusch – Walk Walk

97. Eddie Vedder – Brother the Cloud

98. Gustavo Santaolalla, Jarvis Cocker – This House Is…

99. Sebastian Böhm – Call Me