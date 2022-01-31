ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (January 2022)
It’s a new year, new month and it’s time for some new music to listen to. Here’s the ReadJunk Playlist for the month of January 2022, featuring new, unreleased, and rare stuff that was released this month and some from last month. This playlist features music from Ghost, Hot Water Music, Stereophonics, Bad Suns, The Weeknd, Lee Fields, VHS Collection, Spitfires, Chris DeMakes, Dani Radic, The Inevitables and loads more.
You can listen to the playlist below or listen on Spotify, if you want. Yeah, I know, I know. Everyone hates it (even more now). While I think Joe Rogan is an idiot, I think the bigger problem is that the people listening to him or his guests spouting off nonsense. People eat up that crap and it just spirals. Spotify can definitely do more to put up warnings and such about misinformation, but will his base even give a shit? I suppose I could use Apple Music and pay for that, which might be an option. Tidal? I don’t know anything about it. I love making playlists so if there’s something better out there, I’ll choose that but for now, I’m still using Spotify. All these streaming platforms don’t pay bands and artists what they are worth but I’m sorry, I like Spotify despite its many problems. Think of it this way, if Spotify is the problem then every cable provider needs to remove Fox News just as much as his podcast. Anyway, I’ll get off my soapbox. Here’s some new music if you want to listen to it or not.
Playlist:
1. Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine
2. HammerFall – Venerate Me
3. Meshuggah – The Abysmal Eye
4. Ignite – On the Ropes
5. Hot Water Music – Collect Your Things and Run
6. Stereophonics – Forever
7. Band of Horses – Lights
8. Joywave – Buy American
9. Bad Suns – Life Was Easier When I Only Cared About Me
10. Sea Girls – Sleeping With You
11. Johnny Marr – Night and Day
12. Bloc Party – The Girls Are Fighting
13. White Lies – Am I Really Going To Die
14. Franz Ferdinand – Curious
15. The Weeknd – Sacrifice
16. Lee Fields – Ordinary Lives
17. The Dip – When You Lose Someone
18. Thee Sacred Souls – Trade of Hearts
19. Eli “Paperboy” Reed – Mama Tried
20. Tears For Fears – Break The Man
21. Matt Berry, Emma Noble – Beatmaker
22. Muse – Won’t Stand Down
23. The Wombats – Ready For The High
24. VHS Collection – Survive
25. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone: Part 1 (Demo)
26. The Spitfires – Save Me
27. Levellers – Hope Street – Lockdown Sessions
28. The Rumjacks – Bounding Main
29. Paddy Murphy – An Icecold Pint and Another One
30. The Irish Rovers – The Wellerman
31. The Roughneck Riot – Don’t Count Me Out
32. The Narrowbacks – Waxie’s Dargle / The Mountain Dew
33. Sea Power – Green Goddess
34. The Dickies – I Want to Hold Your Hand
35. Charger – Rolling Through The Night
36. Chris DeMakes – Two Minutes to Bus Call
37. Radkey – Games (Tonight)
38. The Drowns – Know Who You Are
39. Frank Turner – A Wave Across A Bay
40. Gregor Barnett – The First Dead Body I Ever Saw
41. Dani Radic – Keep Going
42. Rhoda Dakar – The Man Who Sold The World
43. The Soul Chance, Wesley Bright – Goodbye
44. Stand High Patrol, Joe Yorke – Midnight Stories
45. Bushman – Next to Me
46. Phyllisia Ross, Ky-Mani Marley – Kenbe La Riddim
47. Matisyahu, Salt Cathedral – Keep Coming Back for More (feat. Salt Cathedral)
48. Bumpin Uglies, SOJA – Slow Burn (with Jacob Hemphill of SOJA)
49. Luciano, Andy Livingston, Mark Topsecret – Reach Out
50. Th3rd Coast Roots, The Elovaters – Have You Ever
51. Beirut – Fyodor Dormant
52. Jade Tremba, Dunia Best, Rude Girl Revue – Love The Way You Dub
53. The Inevitables – Florida Moon
54. Flying Raccoon Suit – Tell Another One
55. Jethro Tull – The Zealot Gene
56. Richard Ashcroft, Liam Gallagher – C’mon People (We’re Making It Now) [Don’t Stop Now Mix] [feat. Liam Gallagher] – Edit
57. Old Crow Medicine Show, Molly Tuttle – Bombs Away
58. Noah Guthrie – Things to Fix
59. Me and Reas, Austin Lucas – Confessions
60. Luke Winslow-King – Slow Sunday June
61. JD McPherson – Just Around The Corner
62. Booze & Glory – Raising The Roof
63. Drug Church – World Impact
64. Billy Talent – Judged
65. The Dollyrots – Too Fun for My Health
66. The Homeless Gospel Choir – Harrisburg Shoes
67. Break Anchor – Drift Away
68. Head Smashed, Sum 41, Bad Religion, ITCHY – Inflame the Light
69. Knuckle Puck – Gasoline
70. Sprints – Little Fix
71. The Vices – Strange Again
72. Seablite – Ink Bleeds
73. The Haunted Youth – Gone – Single Edit
74. Bastille – Shut Off The Lights
75. Aloe Blacc – Singularity
76. Dissidente – Corvid
77. The Reggister’s – How Deep is Your Love
78. The Abruptors – Understand
79. Placebo – Try Better Next Time
80. Beach House – Only You Know
81. Blossoms – Ribbon Around The Bomb
82. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Corners Pressed
83. The Kooks – Connection
84. Gizmo Varillas – A New Dawn
85. Gentleman’s Dub Club, Gardna – Night Shift – GDC Remix
86. Bobby Hustle, Costa Rebel – Party Mode
87. Sizzla – Too Greedy
88. Maoli, Morgan Heritage – Midnight Hour
89. Katastro – Sugar Pills
90. Henry Nowhere – Supposed To Be
91. Brendan Clemente, Johnny Cosmic – Later In June (prod. Johnny Cosmic)
92. Warpaint – Champion
93. Lauren King, Chris Trapper, Gurf Morlix – Sweet Louise
94. COIN – Cutie
95. TEEN BLUSH – Turning
96. Sylvie Kreusch – Walk Walk
97. Eddie Vedder – Brother the Cloud
98. Gustavo Santaolalla, Jarvis Cocker – This House Is…
99. Sebastian Böhm – Call Me