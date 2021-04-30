ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (April 2021)

The ReadJunk New Music playlist of April 2021 is here! This playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Mighty Mighty Bosstones, We Are The Union, Jeff Rosenstock, Aaron Frazer, Jesse Royal, Slackers, Aggrolites, Rebelution, Andrew Gabbard, Trapper Schoepp, Mat Kearney, Matt Berry, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Rude City Riot, Justin Sullivan, The Paperboys, The Penniless Loafers, Something To Do and more!



Be sure to subscribe to my Spotify Channel for all my playlists and you can listen below as well!

Playlist:

1. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – THE KILLING OF GEORGIE (PT. III)

2. The Slackers – Countryman Fiddle

3. We Are The Union – Morbid Obsessions

4. Jeff Rosenstock – S K A D R E A M

5. Death Of Guitar Pop – Junkie Man

6. Bite Me Bambi – Like That

7. The Aggrolites – Wasted Days

8. Aaron Frazer – If I Got It (Your Love Brought It)

9. The Resonaires – Don’t Let It Bring You Down

10. Jon Batiste – TELL THE TRUTH

11. Bobby Oroza, Cold Diamond & Mink – Loving Body

12. The Winston Brothers – Boiling Pot

13. Black Market Brass – Maraka

14. Rebelution – Old School Feeling

15. Jesse Royal, Vybz Kartel – Rich Forever

16. Iya Terra, Trevor Hall – We All Walk Our Own Roads (with Trevor Hall)

17. Groundation, Collie Buddz- Good Over Evil

18. Stick Figure, Prince Fatty – Weary Eyes – Prince Fatty Presents

19. Whatitdo Archive Group – La Pietra

20. Roger Rivas, The Delirians – Sweet Dub

21. Brainstory – Seasons

22. Nick Waterhouse – Place Names

23. Andrew Gabbard – Promises I’ve Made

24. Trapper Schoepp – Yellow Moon

25. Chris Trapper – Fall to My Knees

26. Mat Kearney – Anywhere With You

27. Matt Berry – Summer Sun

28. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – We’re On Our Way Now

29. James – Beautiful Beaches

30. The Shins – The Great Divide – Flipped

31. Tim Myers – Golden Opportunity

32. Gizmo Varillas – A La Vida – English Single Version

33. Gentleman’s Dub Club – Moonlight Dreams

34. Rude City Riot – Don’t Go Margarita

35. Dropkick Murphys – Queen Of Suffolk County

36. Authority Zero – Ollie Ollie Oxen Free

37. Voodoo Glow Skulls – Livin’ the Apocalypse

38. Left Alone – West End Girl

39. Stay Awake – Brave New Normal

40. Belvedere – Camera Obscura

41. Indubious, Sizzla, SkillinJah – The Offering

42. Paula Fuga, Jack Johnson, Ben Harper – If Ever

43. Real Estate – In the Garden

44. Glasvegas – Dive

45. Justin Sullivan – Clean Horizon

46. Alan Doyle – Back Home on the Island

47. The Paperboys – Someplace, Somewhere

48. Gaelic Storm – Lanigan’s Ball

49. Jesse Malin – Time Robber

50. Cheerleader – Loving You

51. Henry Nowhere – The Longer Way

52. Pastel Coast – Sunset

53. Roosevelt, Perel – See You Again – Perel Dub Remix

54. Twenty One Pilots – Shy Away

55. Travis A Ghost – Live from The Pool

56. Weezer – I Need Some of That

57. Mackeson – Wasteland

58. Angelo Moore Monkey Honey – Dub

59. AFI – Dulcería

60. Green Jelly – Punk Rock Pope

61. The Offspring – This Is Not Utopia

62. The Dollyrots – Easy

63. MxPx – Can’t Keep Waiting

64. Chris DeMakes – Never Surrender

65. Joystick! – Rinse and Repeat

66. Bumpin Uglies, Pepper – Cali Sober (with Pepper)

67. Kabaka Pyramid, Gentleman, Christopher Martin – People

68. Demarco, Collie Buddz – Stuck On You

69. Combo Lulo, Jonnygo Figure – Rocking Harmony

70. The Magnetics – Suspicious Minds

71. Something To Do – This Year’s Been a Kick in the Nuts

72. The Bakesys – You Are Leaving The American Sector

73. Rhoda Dakar – Everyday Is Like Sunday

74. Maroon Town – Masekela Skank

75. The Penniless Loafers – Milo

76. Flying Raccoon Suit – Canary in the Coal Mine

77. Buster Shuffle – Sucker Punch Blues

78. Inspector, Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra – Araña Ska

79. Tom Zé, Joey Altruda – A Babá Ska

80. Housebound Ska Collective – Higher Love

81. The Subways – Fight

82. Teen Idols – Everyday Is Saturday (Stripped Down)

83. Mikey And His Uke, Dave Smalley – In The City

84. Drug Church – Tawny

85. Rise Against – Nowhere Generation – Ghost Note Symphonies

86. The Venomous Pinks – I Want You (Live)

87. Mikey And His Uke, Jim Lindberg – I’m So Bored With The USA

88. The Expendables – My Dose

89. 63 High – Date with a needle

90. Talk Me Off – Abyss

91. Fightmilk – Hey Annabelle!

92. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Liver.

93. Across The Border – Störtebeker

94. Luciano – Jah Door

95. Morgan Heritage, PelleK – Light It Up

96. Lopaka Rootz HI in I, Kash’d Out – Lemon Pie

97. The Felons Club, Big B – Fire Burns Slow

98. Nigel Hall – Gotta Go to Work

99. Hakim Green, KRS-One – The Cypher

100. Kris Kross Amsterdam, Shaggy, Conor Maynard- Early In The Morning

101. Kolohe Kai, Collie Buddz – Golden Hour

102. Iration, Eric Rachmany, Stick Figure – Right Here Right Now (feat. Eric Rachmany & Stick Figure) – The Scientist Dub I Remix

103. Def Leppard – Nine Lives

104. Gary Numan – Now and Forever

105. Gogol Bordello, Adrian Sherwood – Lifers – Adrian Sherwood Remix

106. Koo Koo Kanga Roo, Murs – Ice Cold Lemonade