ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (April 2021)
Featured, Playlists | By B. ReadJunk on Apr 30th, 2021
The ReadJunk New Music playlist of April 2021 is here! This playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Mighty Mighty Bosstones, We Are The Union, Jeff Rosenstock, Aaron Frazer, Jesse Royal, Slackers, Aggrolites, Rebelution, Andrew Gabbard, Trapper Schoepp, Mat Kearney, Matt Berry, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Rude City Riot, Justin Sullivan, The Paperboys, The Penniless Loafers, Something To Do and more!
Playlist:
1. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – THE KILLING OF GEORGIE (PT. III)
2. The Slackers – Countryman Fiddle
3. We Are The Union – Morbid Obsessions
4. Jeff Rosenstock – S K A D R E A M
5. Death Of Guitar Pop – Junkie Man
6. Bite Me Bambi – Like That
7. The Aggrolites – Wasted Days
8. Aaron Frazer – If I Got It (Your Love Brought It)
9. The Resonaires – Don’t Let It Bring You Down
10. Jon Batiste – TELL THE TRUTH
11. Bobby Oroza, Cold Diamond & Mink – Loving Body
12. The Winston Brothers – Boiling Pot
13. Black Market Brass – Maraka
14. Rebelution – Old School Feeling
15. Jesse Royal, Vybz Kartel – Rich Forever
16. Iya Terra, Trevor Hall – We All Walk Our Own Roads (with Trevor Hall)
17. Groundation, Collie Buddz- Good Over Evil
18. Stick Figure, Prince Fatty – Weary Eyes – Prince Fatty Presents
19. Whatitdo Archive Group – La Pietra
20. Roger Rivas, The Delirians – Sweet Dub
21. Brainstory – Seasons
22. Nick Waterhouse – Place Names
23. Andrew Gabbard – Promises I’ve Made
24. Trapper Schoepp – Yellow Moon
25. Chris Trapper – Fall to My Knees
26. Mat Kearney – Anywhere With You
27. Matt Berry – Summer Sun
28. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – We’re On Our Way Now
29. James – Beautiful Beaches
30. The Shins – The Great Divide – Flipped
31. Tim Myers – Golden Opportunity
32. Gizmo Varillas – A La Vida – English Single Version
33. Gentleman’s Dub Club – Moonlight Dreams
34. Rude City Riot – Don’t Go Margarita
35. Dropkick Murphys – Queen Of Suffolk County
36. Authority Zero – Ollie Ollie Oxen Free
37. Voodoo Glow Skulls – Livin’ the Apocalypse
38. Left Alone – West End Girl
39. Stay Awake – Brave New Normal
40. Belvedere – Camera Obscura
41. Indubious, Sizzla, SkillinJah – The Offering
42. Paula Fuga, Jack Johnson, Ben Harper – If Ever
43. Real Estate – In the Garden
44. Glasvegas – Dive
45. Justin Sullivan – Clean Horizon
46. Alan Doyle – Back Home on the Island
47. The Paperboys – Someplace, Somewhere
48. Gaelic Storm – Lanigan’s Ball
49. Jesse Malin – Time Robber
50. Cheerleader – Loving You
51. Henry Nowhere – The Longer Way
52. Pastel Coast – Sunset
53. Roosevelt, Perel – See You Again – Perel Dub Remix
54. Twenty One Pilots – Shy Away
55. Travis A Ghost – Live from The Pool
56. Weezer – I Need Some of That
57. Mackeson – Wasteland
58. Angelo Moore Monkey Honey – Dub
59. AFI – Dulcería
60. Green Jelly – Punk Rock Pope
61. The Offspring – This Is Not Utopia
62. The Dollyrots – Easy
63. MxPx – Can’t Keep Waiting
64. Chris DeMakes – Never Surrender
65. Joystick! – Rinse and Repeat
66. Bumpin Uglies, Pepper – Cali Sober (with Pepper)
67. Kabaka Pyramid, Gentleman, Christopher Martin – People
68. Demarco, Collie Buddz – Stuck On You
69. Combo Lulo, Jonnygo Figure – Rocking Harmony
70. The Magnetics – Suspicious Minds
71. Something To Do – This Year’s Been a Kick in the Nuts
72. The Bakesys – You Are Leaving The American Sector
73. Rhoda Dakar – Everyday Is Like Sunday
74. Maroon Town – Masekela Skank
75. The Penniless Loafers – Milo
76. Flying Raccoon Suit – Canary in the Coal Mine
77. Buster Shuffle – Sucker Punch Blues
78. Inspector, Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra – Araña Ska
79. Tom Zé, Joey Altruda – A Babá Ska
80. Housebound Ska Collective – Higher Love
81. The Subways – Fight
82. Teen Idols – Everyday Is Saturday (Stripped Down)
83. Mikey And His Uke, Dave Smalley – In The City
84. Drug Church – Tawny
85. Rise Against – Nowhere Generation – Ghost Note Symphonies
86. The Venomous Pinks – I Want You (Live)
87. Mikey And His Uke, Jim Lindberg – I’m So Bored With The USA
88. The Expendables – My Dose
89. 63 High – Date with a needle
90. Talk Me Off – Abyss
91. Fightmilk – Hey Annabelle!
92. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Liver.
93. Across The Border – Störtebeker
94. Luciano – Jah Door
95. Morgan Heritage, PelleK – Light It Up
96. Lopaka Rootz HI in I, Kash’d Out – Lemon Pie
97. The Felons Club, Big B – Fire Burns Slow
98. Nigel Hall – Gotta Go to Work
99. Hakim Green, KRS-One – The Cypher
100. Kris Kross Amsterdam, Shaggy, Conor Maynard- Early In The Morning
101. Kolohe Kai, Collie Buddz – Golden Hour
102. Iration, Eric Rachmany, Stick Figure – Right Here Right Now (feat. Eric Rachmany & Stick Figure) – The Scientist Dub I Remix
103. Def Leppard – Nine Lives
104. Gary Numan – Now and Forever
105. Gogol Bordello, Adrian Sherwood – Lifers – Adrian Sherwood Remix
106. Koo Koo Kanga Roo, Murs – Ice Cold Lemonade