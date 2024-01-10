Jon Snodgrass Announces New Album and Tour Dates

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Jon Snodgrass of “Daddy Poops” fame (haha) will be releasing a new album on March 29th, entitled Barge At Will. In support of the album, Snodgrass will be touring the East Coast, Midwest, and Canada (dates below). Limited edition vinyl is now available for preorder in the USA via the Snod Store as well as SBAM Records in Europe and Thousand Island Records in both Australia and Canada.



Barge At Will was recorded, mixed, and mastered at The Blasting Room in Fort Collins, CO. A bit of a supergroup that recorded with him if I say so myself. Bill Stevenson played drums and bass on the entire album, plus a few of Snodgrass’ buddies including Chris Wollard (Hot Water Music), Chris Cresswell (The Flatliners, Hot Water Music), Peter “JR” Wasilewski (Less Than Jake), and Scott Reynolds (ALL) made contributions to a few songs.

Barge At Will will be released on March 29th to coincide with opening day of the 2024 Major League Baseball season. Limited edition blue vinyl as well as black vinyl is now available for preorder.

Tour Dates:

APRIL

ROCK SHOWS w/ MANKATS

SA 6 MANKATO MN – NaKato Bar

TU 9 CHICAGO – Burlington

WE 10 DETROIT – Small’s

TH 11 PITTSBURGH- Spirit Lodge

FR 12 BUFFALO – Oxford Pennant

SA 13 Tillsonburg ON – The Mill

SU 14 Toronto ⚾️ Bovine Sex Club

MAY

WE 1 TBA

3 & 8-15 SOLO w/ Mad Caddies

FR 3 SOLVANG – TheaterFest

SA 4 TBA

SU 5 TBA

WE 8 SEATTLE – El Corazon

TH 9 Portland – Hawthorne Theater

FR 10 EUGENE – Wow Hall

SA 11 BEND – Volcanic Theater

SU 12 BOISE – The Olympic

TU 14 DENVER – Gothic Theater

WE 15 CO SPRINGS – Black Sheep

17-19

ROCK SHOWS w/ MANKATS

FR 17 BOSTON – Faces Brewing

SA 18 MANCHESTER – Shashkeen

SU 19 MONTREAL – Pouzza Fest

JUNE

ROCK SHOWS w/ MANKATS