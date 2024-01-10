Jon Snodgrass Announces New Album and Tour Dates
Music News | Jan 10th, 2024
Jon Snodgrass of “Daddy Poops” fame (haha) will be releasing a new album on March 29th, entitled Barge At Will. In support of the album, Snodgrass will be touring the East Coast, Midwest, and Canada (dates below). Limited edition vinyl is now available for preorder in the USA via the Snod Store as well as SBAM Records in Europe and Thousand Island Records in both Australia and Canada.
Barge At Will was recorded, mixed, and mastered at The Blasting Room in Fort Collins, CO. A bit of a supergroup that recorded with him if I say so myself. Bill Stevenson played drums and bass on the entire album, plus a few of Snodgrass’ buddies including Chris Wollard (Hot Water Music), Chris Cresswell (The Flatliners, Hot Water Music), Peter “JR” Wasilewski (Less Than Jake), and Scott Reynolds (ALL) made contributions to a few songs.
Barge At Will will be released on March 29th to coincide with opening day of the 2024 Major League Baseball season. Limited edition blue vinyl as well as black vinyl is now available for preorder.
Tour Dates:
APRIL
ROCK SHOWS w/ MANKATS
SA 6 MANKATO MN – NaKato Bar
TU 9 CHICAGO – Burlington
WE 10 DETROIT – Small’s
TH 11 PITTSBURGH- Spirit Lodge
FR 12 BUFFALO – Oxford Pennant
SA 13 Tillsonburg ON – The Mill
SU 14 Toronto ⚾️ Bovine Sex Club
MAY
WE 1 TBA
3 & 8-15 SOLO w/ Mad Caddies
FR 3 SOLVANG – TheaterFest
SA 4 TBA
SU 5 TBA
WE 8 SEATTLE – El Corazon
TH 9 Portland – Hawthorne Theater
FR 10 EUGENE – Wow Hall
SA 11 BEND – Volcanic Theater
SU 12 BOISE – The Olympic
TU 14 DENVER – Gothic Theater
WE 15 CO SPRINGS – Black Sheep
17-19
ROCK SHOWS w/ MANKATS
FR 17 BOSTON – Faces Brewing
SA 18 MANCHESTER – Shashkeen
SU 19 MONTREAL – Pouzza Fest
JUNE
ROCK SHOWS w/ MANKATS