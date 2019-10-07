Watch The Premiere of The Walker Roaders’s “Lord Randall’s Bastard Son” Music Video

The Walker Roaders just released an excellent debut album in August and it features former members of The Pogues, Flogging Molly and Dropkick Murphys. One of the singles from the album in “Lord Randall’s Bastard Son” and the band has just premiered the music video for it, right here at ReadJunk.com! The song is awesome and so is the album!



The black & white music video features the band playing their rowdy Celtic punk song and I hope to see the band in person soon!

Track Listing for The Walker Roaders:

1. Lord Randall’s Bastard Son

2. Seo Yun

3. Will You Go Lassie Go

4. The Story Has An End

5. A Meteor At A Time

6. Old Tar Road To Sligo

7. The Blackbird Only Knows One Song

8. Here Comes The Ice

9. Turned Out Nice Again

Read our review of the album here.

Tour dates to be announced soon, which I hope NYC is apart of that touring schedule.