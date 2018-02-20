Slightly Stoopid Touring with Stick Figure and Pepper This Summer
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 20th, 2018
Pretty great reggae rock tour has been announced for the Summer: Slightly Stoopid with Stick Figure and Pepper! School’s Out For Summer 2018 Tour will be starting in June and make a stop in Asbury Park, NJ at Stone Pony Summerstage July 29th. Think I might have to make it down there for this one!
The tour will bring the band across the country making stops in cities coast to coast as well as headlining festival appearances at Levitate Music & Arts Festival and Arise Music Festival along the way.
In 2017, Slightly Stoopid’s annual outdoor amphitheater tour, titled “Sounds Of Summer 2017,” ranked 67th in Pollstar’s Top 100 Global Tours of Summer 2017.
Slightly Stoopid fan presale for the School’s Out For Summer 2018 Tour will begin on Wed 2/21 @ 10am local local time. General tour on-sale begins Fri 2/23 @ 10am local time. All up to date news and tour date announcements can be found at slightlystoopid.com.
Tour Dates
06/07 Bonner, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater
06/08 Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park
06/09 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater
06/10 Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater
06/14 Avila Beach, CA – Avila Beach Golf Resort
06/15 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
06/16 South Lake Tahoe, NV – Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
06/17 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre
06/21 Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre
06/24 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
06/28 Kansas City, MO – Crossroads KC
06/29 Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory
06/30 New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Music Amphitheatre
07/01 Houston, TX – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
07/06 Garrettsville, OH – Nelson Ledges Quarry Park
07/07 Marshfield, MA – Levitate Music & Arts Festival
07/08 Portland, ME – Maine State Pier
07/13 Portsmouth, VA – Union Bank & Trust Pavilion
07/14 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
07/19 Saint Augustine, FL – Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
07/20 North Charleston, SC – Riverfront Park
07/26 Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
07/28 Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier @ Penn’s Landing
07/29 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage
08/02 Albuquerque, NM – Villa Hispana
08/03 Loveland, CO – Arise Music Festival
08/04 Salt Lake City, UT – SLC Library
08/05 Boise, ID – Summerfield at Memorial Stadium
*Additional Dates To Be Announced