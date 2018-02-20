Slightly Stoopid Touring with Stick Figure and Pepper This Summer

Pretty great reggae rock tour has been announced for the Summer: Slightly Stoopid with Stick Figure and Pepper! School’s Out For Summer 2018 Tour will be starting in June and make a stop in Asbury Park, NJ at Stone Pony Summerstage July 29th. Think I might have to make it down there for this one!



The tour will bring the band across the country making stops in cities coast to coast as well as headlining festival appearances at Levitate Music & Arts Festival and Arise Music Festival along the way.

In 2017, Slightly Stoopid’s annual outdoor amphitheater tour, titled “Sounds Of Summer 2017,” ranked 67th in Pollstar’s Top 100 Global Tours of Summer 2017.

Slightly Stoopid fan presale for the School’s Out For Summer 2018 Tour will begin on Wed 2/21 @ 10am local local time. General tour on-sale begins Fri 2/23 @ 10am local time. All up to date news and tour date announcements can be found at slightlystoopid.com.

Tour Dates

﻿06/07 Bonner, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater

06/08 Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park

06/09 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

06/10 Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

06/14 Avila Beach, CA – Avila Beach Golf Resort

06/15 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

06/16 South Lake Tahoe, NV – Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

06/17 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

06/21 Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

06/24 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

06/28 Kansas City, MO – Crossroads KC

06/29 Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

06/30 New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Music Amphitheatre

07/01 Houston, TX – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

07/06 Garrettsville, OH – Nelson Ledges Quarry Park

07/07 Marshfield, MA – Levitate Music & Arts Festival

07/08 Portland, ME – Maine State Pier

07/13 Portsmouth, VA – Union Bank & Trust Pavilion

07/14 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

07/19 Saint Augustine, FL – Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

07/20 North Charleston, SC – Riverfront Park

07/26 Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

07/28 Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier @ Penn’s Landing

07/29 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage

08/02 Albuquerque, NM – Villa Hispana

08/03 Loveland, CO – Arise Music Festival

08/04 Salt Lake City, UT – SLC Library

08/05 Boise, ID – Summerfield at Memorial Stadium

*Additional Dates To Be Announced