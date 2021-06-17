Teenage Bottlerocket Announce New Album “Sick Sesh!”

Photo By Marc Gärtner

Wyoming’s Teenage Bottlerocket have announced their 9th album, Sick Sesh! and will be releasing it on August 27th via Fat Wreck Chords! To make things easier since the start of the band, they just change cover colors and use their logo. I guess designers like myself cost too much these days. Pre-order the album here.



They also have a new music video to share for their lead single, “Ghost Story,” which you can watch right below:



Bassist Miguel Chen talked about the new single:

“My awesome wife and I were sitting around one day, when she told me she worries about what would happen to her and the kids if I ever died. I jokingly told her it’d be a ghost story because I’d definitely come back to haunt them.”

Ray Carlisle chatted about the new album:

“We spent a lot of time on guitar tones this time around — that was important for us. We made sure to bring the noisy, loud, irritate your fuckin’ mom guitar back. There’s a ton of intentional guitar noise and feedback. We dug up the amps we used for Freak Out! and They Came From The Shadows. This is punk rock, after all. Stay Rad! Is a great record, but it’s very radio-friendly. I wanted to do the opposite of that: Let’s get fuckin’ noisy.”

Ray also mentioned that Fat Mike liked the album:

“Fat Mike called me and said, ‘Hey, this is your best record.” “I said, ‘Cool, thanks for noticing.’”

The band will be playing a lot of tour dates as well (with the Last Gang for half of it):

Teenage Bottlerocket will make the following appearances throughout 2021, dates below:

6/22 – Knoxville, TN @ Brickyard Bar & Grill (SOLD OUT)

6/23 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In.

6/24 – Huntsville, AL @ Fractal Brewing

6/25 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Bark

6/26 – Tampa, FL @ SPot (SOLD OUT)

6/27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street

6/28 – Gainesville, FL @ Loosey’s

6/29 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub (SOLD OUT)

6/30 – Jacksonville, FL @ Archetype

7/1 – Atlanta, GA @ Boggs

7/2 – Wilmington, NC @ Reggie’s 42nd Street Tavern

7/3 – Norfolk, VA @ The Taphouse Grill. (SOLD OUT)

9/15 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater (with The Last Gang)

9/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall (with The Last Gang)

9/17 – Casper, WY @ The Gaslight Social (with The Last Gang)

9/18 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast (with The Last Gang)

9/19 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep (with The Last Gang)

9/21 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre (with Anti-Flag)

10/21- TBA

10/29 – Gainesville, FL @ FEST 2021

11/3 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver (with The Last Gang)

11/4 – Albany, CA @ Ivy Room (with The Last Gang)

11/5 – Ventura, CA @ Gigi’s Cocktail Lounge (with The Last Gang)

11/6 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick (with The Last Gang)

11/7 – Silverado, CA @ Punk in the Park

11/8 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Dive Bar (with The Last Gang)

11/9 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Pub Rock Live (with The Last Gang)

11/10 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse (with The Last Gang)

11/11 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box (with The Last Gang)

11/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak (with The Last Gang)

11/13 – Dallas, TX @ Trees (with The Last Gang)

11/14 – OFF

11/15 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Blue Note (with The Last Gang)

11/16 – Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar (with The Last Gang)

11/17 – Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern (with The Last Gang)

11/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Northside Yacht Club (with The Last Gang)

11/19 – Cleveland, OH, @ Grog Shop (with The Last Gang)

11/20 – Chicago, IL @ Chop Shop (with The Last Gang + Brendan Kelly)

Sick Sesh! track-listing

1. Semi Truck

2. You’re Never Going Out Of Style

3. Ghost Story

4. Never Sing Along

5. Strung Out on Stress

6. Statistic

7. Hello Dana

8. Spend the Night

9. The Squirrel

10. Theoretical Reality

11. Gorilla Warfare

12. Moving On