The Descendents Announce 2024 Tour with The Circle Jerks and The Adolescents

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

The Descendents are continuing their touring bond with The Circle Jerks and will tour some more in Spring 2024. They will also be joined by The Adolescents. In April, they will hit Baltimore, Philly, New Haven, Sayreville NJ and Brooklyn. The tour starts Marquee Theatre in Tempe, AZ on March 15th and ends at Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn on April 13th.



Tickets will be available starting 10/25 using the code BONUSCUP.

Tickets can be found at descendentsonline.com.

Tour Dates:

3.15 | Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ

3.16 | El Rey Theater – Albuquerque, NM

3.17 | Lowbrow Palace – El Paso, TX

3.19 | House of Blues – Houston, TX

3.22 | Stubb’s – Austin, TX

3.23 | House of Blues – Dallas, TX

3.24 | Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

3.26 | JJ’s Live – Fayetteville, AR

3.27 | Civic Theatre – New Orleans, LA

3.29 | Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL

3.30 | Revolution Live – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

3.31 | House of Blues – Orlando, FL

4.02 | Masquerade Heaven – Atlanta, GA

4.03 | Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN

4.05 |The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

4.06 | The National – Richmond, VA

4.07 | Rams Head Live – Baltimore, MD

4.09 | Toad’s Place – New Haven, CT

4.11 | Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA

4.12 | Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ

4.13 | Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY