The Menzingers Announce Fall Tour Dates
Music News | Jun 10th, 2021
The Menzingers are getting back to normal and have a bunch of tour dates happening. They are playing with Rise Against and Descendents at a bunch of locations, but also headlining some of their own shows as well. On October 14th, they play Colony in Woodstock, NY which seems like an odd choice to pick considering Poughkeepsie is nearby. Maybe playing smaller clubs? On November 2nd, they will play 89 North in Long Island City, NY and on November 3rd, play Le Poisson Rouge
in NYC.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am. There’s a handful of dates blacked out still so something else is cooking.
Tour Dates:
Fri, SEP 17
Four Chord Music Fest
Washington, PA
Sat, SEP 18
Tellus 360
Lancaster, PA
Fri, SEP 24
Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival
Las Vegas, NV
Fri, OCT 1
South Washington Avenue
Fort Collins, CO
Sat, OCT 2
Marquis Theater
Denver, CO
Sun, OCT 3
Black Sheep
Colorado Springs, CO
Fri, OCT 8
The Met
Providence, RI
Sat, OCT 9
Philly Music Fest
Ardmore, PA
Sun, OCT 10
Philly Music Fest
Ardmore, PA
Tue, OCT 12
Rec Room
Buffalo, NY
Thu, OCT 14
Colony
Woodstock, NY
Fri, OCT 15
The Lost Horizon
Syracuse, NY
Sat, OCT 16
Palladium
Worcester, MA
Sun, OCT 17
Webster Theater
Hartford, CT
Tue, OCT 26
Southgate House
Cincinnati, OH
Thu, OCT 28
Cat’s Cradle
Carrboro, NC
Fri, OCT 29
The Broadberry
Richmond, VA
Sat, OCT 30
V Club
Huntington, WV
Tue, NOV 2
89 North
Long Island City, NY
Wed, NOV 3
Le Poisson Rouge
New York, NY