The Menzingers Announce Fall Tour Dates

The Menzingers are getting back to normal and have a bunch of tour dates happening. They are playing with Rise Against and Descendents at a bunch of locations, but also headlining some of their own shows as well. On October 14th, they play Colony in Woodstock, NY which seems like an odd choice to pick considering Poughkeepsie is nearby. Maybe playing smaller clubs? On November 2nd, they will play 89 North in Long Island City, NY and on November 3rd, play Le Poisson Rouge

in NYC.



Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am. There’s a handful of dates blacked out still so something else is cooking.

Tour Dates:

Fri, SEP 17

Four Chord Music Fest

Washington, PA

Sat, SEP 18

Tellus 360

Lancaster, PA

Fri, SEP 24

Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival

Las Vegas, NV

Fri, OCT 1

South Washington Avenue

Fort Collins, CO

Sat, OCT 2

Marquis Theater

Denver, CO

Sun, OCT 3

Black Sheep

Colorado Springs, CO

Fri, OCT 8

The Met

Providence, RI

Sat, OCT 9

Philly Music Fest

Ardmore, PA

Sun, OCT 10

Philly Music Fest

Ardmore, PA

Tue, OCT 12

Rec Room

Buffalo, NY

Thu, OCT 14

Colony

Woodstock, NY

Fri, OCT 15

The Lost Horizon

Syracuse, NY

Sat, OCT 16

Palladium

Worcester, MA

Sun, OCT 17

Webster Theater

Hartford, CT

Tue, OCT 26

Southgate House

Cincinnati, OH

Thu, OCT 28

Cat’s Cradle

Carrboro, NC

Fri, OCT 29

The Broadberry

Richmond, VA

Sat, OCT 30

V Club

Huntington, WV

Tue, NOV 2

89 North

Long Island City, NY

Wed, NOV 3

Le Poisson Rouge

New York, NY