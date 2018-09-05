Marvel Announces New York Comic Con Panels & Screenings

New York Comic Con is happening in a few weeks and Marvel has announced a bunch of panels, screenings and other things that fans might be interested in. Marvel’s Daredevil and Marvel’s The Runaways will be having a panel at MSG for starters. The Gifted will have another panel at the Javits Center plus there will be other panels and guests for Marvel Animation. Then there’s the Marvel booth, where they will have events and giveaways throughout the convention.



From Marvel:

Marvel Entertainment is descending onto New York Comic Con in full force! Join us for a robust lineup of fun events from Marvel Television, Marvel New Media, Marvel Animation, Marvel Comics, Marvel Games and Marvel Themed Entertainment. With exclusive first-look videos, star-studded signings, and incredible fan experiences at the Marvel booth, this Comic Con is guaranteed to bring you loads of unexpected surprises you won’t want to miss – all starting Thursday, October 4 through Sunday, October 7.

Fans at New York Comic Con will be the very first to witness the highly-anticipated return of Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s first Super Hero on Netflix, and the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Runaways, both on-stage at Madison Square Garden for the first time ever!

Join the cast and producers of The Gifted at the Javits Center where they return to New York Comic Con with an exclusive first look at an all-new episode from the second season of the series.

The always fun Marvel Animation will present a star-studded Marvel Rising panel, and the annual Marvel Animation Presents panel returns with exciting news from Marvel Animated projects and a special screening of the television film, Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors.

Marvel Comics will be returning to the con with surprise guests, panels, giveaways, and more! Fans will be able to hear from Marvel’s top writers, artists, and editors as they talk about fan-favorite characters and the thrilling stories in the Marvel Universe today – along with a sneak peek at what’s next!

Marvel fans at home can tune-in as Marvel New Media brings fans four days of streaming coverage from New York Comic Con on Marvel.com, and Marvel social media channels. From hosting This Week In Marvel and Women Of Marvel panels, to live episodes of Earth’s Mightiest Show, Marvel New Media’s coverage of NYCC 2018 is not one to be missed!

Marvel Games will be bringing some of the hottest games to the con including Marvel Contest of Champions, Marvel Puzzle Quest, and MARVEL Battle Lines. Follow @MarvelGames on Twitter for more information coming soon.

The fan-favorite Marvel booth (#1354) will once again return with a full lineup of Events touching all points of the Marvel Universe! Fans will be able to attend signings with their favorite Marvel stars, participate in special costume contests, and much, much more. The booth will be jam-packed with giveaways and exclusive Marvel merchandise, so get there early!

For more exciting Marvel highlights and news during New York Comic Con 2018, tune in to the Marvel Livestream at Marvel.com starting Thursday, October 4th. Join the conversation using #MarvelNYCC, and stay tuned to www.marvel.com for all the breaking news from Marvel Television at New York Comic Con. Follow @Marvel on Twitter and “like” Marvel on Facebook for minute-by-minute updates on all things in the MCU.