ReadJunk Podcast – Coolie Ranx (Pilfers)

Episode 40 of the ReadJunk Podcast is with my buddy Coolie Ranx of Pilfers, formerly of the Toasters, and of Grand Theft Auto fame (Little Jacob!). My twin brother Matt and I talked with Coolie at my apt in NJ for a good hour and 40 minutes and had a blast! Lots of laughing in this episode.



We discuss the upcoming RadicsFest, happening at Gramercy Theatre on July 19th that will feature Pilfers, Mephiskapheles, Spring Heeled Jack, Hub City Stompers, Rude Boy George and Sgt. Scagnetti. A portion of the proceeds will be going to Roy Radics family as well so please buy a ticket and come on out. Will be a fun show!

We also talk about Coolie coming over to America, his stint in the Toasters, how the Pilfers came to be, the band breaking up and getting back together, Grand Theft Auto and lots of other stuff.

