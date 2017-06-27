The Push Stars Announce Fall Tour Dates

The Push Stars successful Kickstarter campaign is almost over and the band has announced dates for the Fall! They will be playing Bowery Electric in NYC on September 29th and then the week after will be playing Beacon, NY at Towne Crier again. We will no doubt be hearing some new tunes on these dates which is exciting!



If you still want to add to their Kickstarter, there’s plenty of fun goodies to grab if you got the money. The band heads into the studio in July, which they gave their fans an update:

In just two short weeks, we will hole away at Ardent Studios in Memphis, TN. We can not wait to record the new album. Not only do we get to make new music in a special place but we get to make new music for the most special people in our lives- OUR FANS!

Tour Dates

Thu-Sep-21 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom

Fri-Sep-22 Rochester, NY Montage Music Hall

Sat-Sep-23 Toronto, ON PRIVATE EVENT

Tue-Sep-26 Chicago, IL Schuba’s

Wed-Sep-27 Columbus, OH Rumba

Thu-Sep-28 Vienna, VA Jammin’ Java

Fri-Sep-29 New York, NY Bowery Electric

Sun-Oct-01 Buffalo, NY Sportsmen’s

Tue-Oct-03 Syracuse, NY Funk Downtown

Thu-Oct-05 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall

Fri-Oct-06 Beacon, NY Towne Crier