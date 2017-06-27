The Push Stars Announce Fall Tour Dates
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 27th, 2017
The Push Stars successful Kickstarter campaign is almost over and the band has announced dates for the Fall! They will be playing Bowery Electric in NYC on September 29th and then the week after will be playing Beacon, NY at Towne Crier again. We will no doubt be hearing some new tunes on these dates which is exciting!
If you still want to add to their Kickstarter, there’s plenty of fun goodies to grab if you got the money. The band heads into the studio in July, which they gave their fans an update:
In just two short weeks, we will hole away at Ardent Studios in Memphis, TN. We can not wait to record the new album. Not only do we get to make new music in a special place but we get to make new music for the most special people in our lives- OUR FANS!
Tour Dates
Thu-Sep-21 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom
Fri-Sep-22 Rochester, NY Montage Music Hall
Sat-Sep-23 Toronto, ON PRIVATE EVENT
Tue-Sep-26 Chicago, IL Schuba’s
Wed-Sep-27 Columbus, OH Rumba
Thu-Sep-28 Vienna, VA Jammin’ Java
Fri-Sep-29 New York, NY Bowery Electric
Sun-Oct-01 Buffalo, NY Sportsmen’s
Tue-Oct-03 Syracuse, NY Funk Downtown
Thu-Oct-05 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall
Fri-Oct-06 Beacon, NY Towne Crier