The Avengers: Infinity War Super Bowl TV Spot Wins The Night

They saved one of the best Super Bowl trailers of the night with The Avengers: Infinity War. We already got a trailer for it, this time it’s a 30 second TV spot which aired during Super Bowl 52. Is it May 4th yet?



This one gave me goose bumps and loved seeing footage of Spidey, Tony and Stranger together, Groot playing on his device while Rocket and Thor fly a ship, that scene with Doctor Strange and then Iron Man flies in and of course that killer shot of a lot of the characters running that we’ve already seen. Gah, looking forward to cheering and crying for this one.

The movie is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay. It stars pretty much everyone from Marvel Cinematic Universe: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olson, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Sean Gunn, Tom Holland, Paul Rudd, and Josh Brolin. No word on Samuel L Jackson, he says he’s not in it but can we trust him with that?