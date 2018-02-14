Less Than Jake Touring with Face To Face in The Spring

Less Than Jake is already on tour (playing Starland Ballroom Feb 18th), which we announced here, but now they have announced a bunch of dates with Face To Face for April and May. Presale tickets go on sale Thursday at 10am.



Tickets go on sale this Friday 10am local time. There will be a limited amount of VIP packages for each date available in their webstore Friday as well.

Apr 18

House Of Blues

New Orleans, LA

Apr 19

Proof Rooftop Lounge

Houston, TX

Apr 20

Mohawk

Austin, TX

Apr 21

Gas Monkey

Dallas, TX

Apr 23

SUNSHINE THEATRE

Albuquerque, NM

Apr 24

BLK Live

Phoenix, AZ

Apr 25

Belly Up

Solana Beach, CA

Apr 27

The Cave

Big Bear Lake, CA

Apr 29

The Fillmore

San Francisco, CA

May 01

Wonder Ballroom

Portland, OR

May 02

El Corazon

Seattle, WA

May 04

Knitting Factory

Boise, ID

May 05

The Depot

Salt Lake City, UT

May 06

Mesa Theatre

Grand Junction, CO