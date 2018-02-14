Less Than Jake Touring with Face To Face in The Spring
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 14th, 2018
Less Than Jake is already on tour (playing Starland Ballroom Feb 18th), which we announced here, but now they have announced a bunch of dates with Face To Face for April and May. Presale tickets go on sale Thursday at 10am.
Tickets go on sale this Friday 10am local time. There will be a limited amount of VIP packages for each date available in their webstore Friday as well.
Apr 18
House Of Blues
New Orleans, LA
Apr 19
Proof Rooftop Lounge
Houston, TX
Apr 20
Mohawk
Austin, TX
Apr 21
Gas Monkey
Dallas, TX
Apr 23
SUNSHINE THEATRE
Albuquerque, NM
Apr 24
BLK Live
Phoenix, AZ
Apr 25
Belly Up
Solana Beach, CA
Apr 27
The Cave
Big Bear Lake, CA
Apr 29
The Fillmore
San Francisco, CA
May 01
Wonder Ballroom
Portland, OR
May 02
El Corazon
Seattle, WA
May 04
Knitting Factory
Boise, ID
May 05
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
May 06
Mesa Theatre
Grand Junction, CO